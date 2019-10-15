28th Bomb Wing exercise tests war-fighting abilities

Anyone near Ellsworth Air Force Base Tuesday through Oct. 29 might see and hear some commotion. It’s an exercise.

The exercise, according to an Air Force release, helps evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to counter various threats, while still performing its mission.

During the exercise, people will hear announcements over a public address system, sirens, response vehicles and simulated explosions.

There could also be delays entering and leaving the base during the exercise. If you have an appointment on the base, leave early to ensure you can make it; and call in advance to ensure your appointment is not affected by an exercise scenario.

