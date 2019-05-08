27th anniversary of Stamp out Hunger this weekend

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Stamp Out Hunger food drive is on Saturday, May 11 at participating communities across South Dakota.

Saturday will mark the 27th anniversary of the NALC Stamp Out Hunger food drive where South Dakota residents are asked to leave a bag of non-perishable food items next to where mail is delivered. The non-perishable food items need to be set out by 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 11. Letter carriers and volunteers will be picking up the donations throughout the day on Saturday.

Most common requested items are canned vegetables and fruit, soup, canned chicken and tuna, peanut butter, and boxed meals.

"With the increasing need at food pantries statewide, drives like this one ensures local food pantry shelves remain full throughout the year. We are very fortunate to live in such a supportive state,” said Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen. “All food donations will stay local in the communities in which they were collected,” he added.

For more information on Feeding South Dakota, visit feedingsouthdakota.org.