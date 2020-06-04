24 years in prison for repeat sex offender

John Sanders,46, from Box Elder who previously was convicted of raping a 13-year-old female in Missouri was sentenced today to more than 24 years in federal prison.

According to the factual basis statement signed by Sanders, he was talking online to an 11-year-old girl.

District Judge Jeffrey Viken said in court that Sanders received eight nude photos from the child.

Assistant US Attorney Sarah Collins said this " is one on the youngest we typically see" when referring to the victim.

Judge Viken said " the need for punishment is real" while referring to Sander's past and him failing to register as a sex offender before handing down the sentence which goes above the federal guidelines for the charges.