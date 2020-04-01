21 more COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in South Dakota

South Dakota now has 129 positive cases of COVID-19 as well as two deaths.

Minnehaha County continues to be the hardest hit by the coronavirus; with 40 cases. Beadle, where the virus first spread through the community, has 21.

West River is relatively stable. Lawrence County reports six COVID-19 infections. Two of those people have already recovered, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Of Pennington County’s five cases, one has recovered.

The state health department did not release what county the death was in. A detailed breakdown of counties is on the Department of Health’s website: https://doh.sd.gov/news/Coronavirus.aspx.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

