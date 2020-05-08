2020 Feathering Ceremony cancelled for graduating Native American students

The 2020 school year has been anything but normal. And with large group gatherings still discouraged by the CDC, the feathering ceremony for graduating Native American students has been canceled for this year.

The feathering and plume ceremony brings the graduating class of Native American students together.

The decision to not hold the ceremony comes after discussions with community leaders as well as sending a survey to senior families and consulting those held in the highest regard in the Native community.

"We spoke to several different local spiritual leaders because ultimately it is something that is sacred and spiritual and we wanted their guidance," Says, Whitnee Pierce, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Outreach for RCAS

Whitnee Pearce says while numbers aren't official they do believe they will have 125 students, making it one of the largest classes. With so many graduates.... protecting the elders who would have attended the feathering ceremony became a top priority.

"To be able to see the youth graduate and the youth really take the next step in their lives whether it be in education or life journey is going to be significant to the elders and our community to be able to see," Added, Pierce

A parade, as well as yard signs, are planned to honor the students as a way to make up for not holding the traditional ceremony.