2020 Census may call you to verify your responses

Some households will start receiving calls from the 2020 Census as part of a "Coverage Improvement" operation.

After households have responded to the 2020 Census, the U.S. Census Bureau will start making phone calls due to quality control efforts.

The purpose of this effort is to ensure that no person is left out of the census or counted in more than one place. The 2020 Census will review responses to ensure a complete and accurate 2020 Census.

The phone call is short, and all responses are kept confidential, as with all census responses. The Census Bureau representative will not be collecting financial information or Social Security numbers ─ they will only be reviewing the responses you previously provided.

If you receive a call from the Census Bureau and you are concerned about the legitimacy of the call, please call 1-844-809-7717 (English) and a Census Bureau representative will be able to assist you. Our business hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. MDT, Monday through Friday.