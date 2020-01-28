2019 highway deaths might be a record low for South Dakota

If the preliminary data holds true, South Dakota set a record for the lowest number of motor vehicle deaths in a year.

The state Department of Public Safety data shows that there were 102 roadway deaths in 2019. Since the department began keeping records in 1947, the previous low was 111 deaths in 2011. Final numbers could change but DPS believes the record will hold.

“We are encouraged to see our safety messages and enforcement efforts having a big impact across South Dakota,” said DPS Secretary Craig Price. “Alongside this good news, though, we remember that even one roadway death is too many. We will continue working to develop our safety protocols and communication strategies in order to continue driving this number down.”

South Dakota also has the lowest five-year average for road deaths in the country. Price attributes this to better driving habits, vehicle safety and road design changes.

“Our Office of Highway Safety uses programs like Lesson Learned and the Jim Reaper safe driving campaign to encourage drivers to slow down, wear seat belts, and not drive impaired,” Price said.

“Meanwhile the Highway Patrol and local law enforcement enforce traffic laws and uses their contacts with the public to stress safe driving. We are trying to encourage safe driving behaviors, and that requires action from all of us,” he added.

