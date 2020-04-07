2019 South Dakota crime report released

After three consecutive years of decline, murder arrests are up slightly in South Dakota, according to data released by the state attorney general Tuesday.

In 2019, there were 15 arrests for murder. That is up four from the year before but still lower than the five-year average. In 2013, there were 27 arrests for murder.

The 2019 Crime in South Dakota report does show a drop of 11 percent in larceny and theft. Drug offense numbers are consistent with the year before which, according to a release from Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, affirm "once again that while our law enforcement remains vigilant in the fight against illegal drugs within there state there is still work to be done to combat this issue."

The report lists the number of arrests across the state, in several categories ranging from disorderly conduct to serious such as homicides and assaults. You can view the entire report at this link: Crime in South Dakota 2019

