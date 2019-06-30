20 people fall into the water after dock collapses at South Carolina restaurant

Twenty people fell into the water after a dock collapsed at a restaurant in Mount Pleasant Saturday evening, according to police.

Twenty people fell into the water after a dock collapsed at a restaurant in Mount Pleasant Saturday evening, according to police. (Source: Taylor Grooms)

Mount Pleasant police say the accident happened at The Wreck of the Richard and Charlene.

Inspector Chip Googe with MPPD said everyone is believed to be out of the water but a diver checked the area to make sure.

Three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Town police and fire personnel responded and assisted people out of the water,” Mayor Will Haynie said. “All appear accounted for.”

Taylor Grooms said the group was there to celebrate a friend’s 30th birthday and were going to take a picture when it all happened.

“We were getting lined up, and all of the sudden we heard a loud crack,” Grooms said.

According to Grooms, the dock then collapsed but he and a few others managed to hold onto the side.

Grooms said everyone appeared to be OK and was thankful that it was low tide or “it could have been much worse.”

Kristen Holladay was one of the people who attended the party and fell into the water.

“A good bit of us fell into Shem Creek! ‘Birthday with a splash’ is what we’re calling it,” said Holladay who said that everyone was OK following the incident, and they continued with the birthday party.

Holladay said she was a little scared because she didn’t know what was going on as the dock slowly collapsed.

“Truthfully a lot of us were laughing in the water hoping we got it on video because it’s amusing,” she said. “It’s your 30th birthday, you’re celebrating, and some folks fall into the water.”

She said the biggest loss of the group was that a few people lost their cellphones.

James “Bubba” Smith said his workers were able to rescue the group in the water since they were nearby working.

“It was pretty scary, because they said the dock had collapsed next door,” Smith said. "It sort of looked like the movie Titanic."

Smith said eight of his workers were able to get everybody out of the water and was thankful they were nearby.

“I think it could’ve been a lot worse if they weren’t there,” he said. “They did a good job.”

Copyright 2019 WCSC via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.