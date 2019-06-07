2 seriously injured when pickup on trailer flips

Two people were seriously injured when the pickup they were riding in crashed north of Whitewood on Highway 34 Thursday afternoon. The odd thing is … no one was driving the pickup at the time.

The pickup was on a trailer being pulled by another vehicle when the trailer began to wobble. The trailer, with the pickup carrying two people, then went into a ditch and rolled.

While the injuries are serious, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said the injuries are not life threatening.

The trailer, according to troopers, was not properly attached, which caused the crash.

