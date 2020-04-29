2 more COVID-19 deaths reported; recoveries outpace new infections

Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Minnehaha County as the number of confirmed infections across South Dakota is 60.

Noted in the release of new data Wednesday morning is that the number of people who recovered from the virus is more than the number contracting it. The state reports that there are 100 new recoveries.

The state has had 2,373 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. 1,492 of those people have recovered, meaning 868 known cases are currently considered active.

The two new deaths were both men in their 80s. They bring the state's total COVID-19 deaths to 13, eight of them in Minnehaha County. Sixty-nine people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Most of the state's cases are in the Sioux Falls area. Minnehaha and Lincoln counties account for 2,072 cases, 87 percent of the state's total.

After a half dozen cases in Stanley County, West River has settled back down; only one new case in Lyman County.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.