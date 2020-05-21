2 more COVID-19 deaths reported, one in Pennington County

Pennington and Minnehaha counties each recorded another COVID-19 death as the state toll rises to 48.

As South Dakota embarked on a more-aggressive testing strategy this week, the number of reported infections rises. In the last 24-hour report period, the state had 73 newly confirmed coronavirus cases; pushing the state tally to 4,250.

Pennington County once again had more confirmed COVID-19 cases than Minnehaha. Pennington has 15; compared to Minnehaha's 13. The only other West River counties recording more positive cases are Meade and Lyman, one each.

The positive trend of fewer active cases continues in South Dakota. Wednesday, there were 1,057 active cases; a drop of 51 from Tuesday. However, 81 people are still hospitalized.

You can see more-detailed data by going to the state Department of Health website link listed below.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

