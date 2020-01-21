2 men caught in Sturgis Rally sex sting sentenced to federal prison

Federal prosecutors are still trying to clear sex crime cases generated during the 2018 Sturgis Rally.

The latest is a California man, 63-year-old James Vallelunga. He is one of seven men arrested and indicted because of an undercover sex trafficking operation during the rally. The operation targeted people attempting to pay to have sex with minors obtained through the internet.

Vallelunga was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for attempted receipt of child pornography.

Vallelunga thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old girl with the ultimate goal of engaging in sexual acts with her. The “girl” was in reality an undercover officer.

Earlier this month Paul Heib, a 51-year-old Rapid City man, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for also attempting possession of child pornography during the 2018 rally.

Heib communicated with someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy. Heib tried to arrange a meeting to engage in sexual acts with the minor.

