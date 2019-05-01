2 killed in head-on crash near Newcastle

Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash on US 85 south of Newcastle, Wyo., Tuesday morning.

Killed were 84-year-old Harry J. Mueller of Cheyenne; and 76-year-old Bernard W. Holman of Wisconsin.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Holman was northbound on US 85 when he tried to pass another vehicle, hitting Mueller’s car. Troopers believe Holman was not able to see the on-coming car due to the rain mist.

Injured in the crash were Mueller’s passenger, 82-year-old Margaret J. Mueller; and Holman’s passenger, 78-year-old Bonnie M. Stewart of Wisconsin. Both women were taken to the hospital.

