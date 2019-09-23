2 Wyoming inmates escape from Newcastle facility

Two inmates from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle have escaped.

Inmates Jason Green and Robert Simpson were reported missing as of 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Green is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 48 years old. Green is serving a sentence for larceny. He was sentenced in 2015 to three to eight years.

Simpson is 5 foot 10 inches, about 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. It is believed that Simpson left the facility with a black lab mix dog. Simpson is serving a sentence for aggravated burglary with a weapon. He was sentenced in 2012 to five to 15 years.

Both inmates were discovered missing Sunday night following a facility count. Local law enforcement was notified and area residents were alerted as soon as the escape was confirmed.

Additional staff were called back to the facility, and a full facility search took place. The inmates were not found on-site.

Green and Simpson should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. If seen call law enforcement immediately. Reports may be made to the Newcastle Police Department at (307) 746-4486, or call your local law enforcement or 911.

