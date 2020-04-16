2 Rapid City bike path crossings closed

Two underpass bike path crossings are closed in Rapid City due to flooding caused by Rapid Creek.

The bike path crossings are at the underpasses at Canyon Lake Drive and Mount Rushmore Road. People should use the surface road crossings at Dakota Drive and at Mount Rushmore Road.

This is usual during the spring. Last year, these two crossings were closed April 18 due to flooding.

The public is advised to never walk, bike or jog through flooded waters of any depth.

According to a release from the city, parks workers will monitor other bike path areas near Rapid Creek for flooding issues.

Thursday morning, based on recommendations from the Bureau of Reclamation, water flows released from Pactola Reservoir were increased from 200 cubic feet per second to 220 cfs.

