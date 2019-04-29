Youth on the hunt for summer employment

The applications for summer jobs are rolling in and some spots are already filled.

However, if you are 14-years-old, the youngest working age in South Dakota, you might have a little trouble landing that first gig.

"Adults are awfully skittish sometimes about a young person not giving them back the right change so that's something else we ask 14-year-olds to be very comfortable working with and that's money," said Connie Lezotte, executive director of Storybook Island.

LeZotte sees about 10 new applicants on average every year and brings half on staff.

She says along with money, there are certain criteria a young worker has to have, leading with maturity.

"We need people who are competent, we need people who are responsible for what it is they are to do, not just kind of skip through and see if they can get through the process as fast as they can. We want it to be complete," she said.

Lezotte says it can also be a struggle for 14-year-olds to get hired because they sometimes rely on their parents to make it to work.

The city employed seven 14-year-olds and 14 15-year-olds in 2018, and have already hired a handful this year.

"We know that nowadays it isn't just that 14-year-old who might be going for that first job. They can be 15, 16, even 17 years of age. If they're looking for an opportunity, we feel that working for the City Provides them a lot of different options," said Darrel Shoemaker, city communications manager.

The City starts casting its nets in February and says those young hands come in handy.

"Anything from park maintenance, planting flowers, cleaning bathrooms, working around the pool areas, they could be doing anything so it's a great opportunity," Shoemaker continued.

Regardless of when they start, Lezotte says young people can learn so much in one summer.

"It is hard work. There are hot days, there are cold days, and boy howdy when you come out and the other end, you are far more ready to deal with this world," LeZotte said.

The City still has positions open for summer hiring. They can be found here: www.rcgov.org

