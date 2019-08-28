13th Annual Mustang Rally

The 13th Annual Sturgis Mustang Rally is now underway.

Taking place right outside the city of Sturgis at the Thunderdome, this family friendly event is taking over the hills.

Events range from car shows to fun runs, and you even have a chance to win a Mustang by rolling dice.

Rally goers bring their Mustangs from all around the Black Hills to show off and some even drive in from Wyoming.

Taylor Huckfeldt and his family love coming to the rally.

"We rented a house and we come out here and have a bunch of fun and hang out together," says Huckfeldt. "Super family oriented that's the main reason so really build a good bond coming here."

The Mustang Rally rolls on until Sunday.