12 shot, five dead, in single day of shootings in Baltimore

Authorities say 12 people have been shot, five of them fatally, in eight separate weekend shootings in Baltimore.

The first of Saturday’s shootings was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the northeastern part of Baltimore and involved three female victims, one of whom died.

Four men died in separate shootings spread throughout the city over a period of several hours.

The city recorded 348 homicides last year, its fifth consecutive year with more than 300 murders and the most violent year ever on a per capita basis.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.