100-year-old matriarch to be featured in a talk circle event

To celebrate the strong, wise women across Indian Country, the Bird Cage Book Store and Mercantile in Rapid City planned a special talk circle featuring a 100-year-old matriarch. At the age of 100, Marcella LeBeau is the oldest living member on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation and has many stories to tell. For one, LeBeau served as a nurse at the Battle of the Bulge during World War II. In addition, the event also features writer Elizabeth Cook-Lynn, 89 years old, and poet Sandy Swallow-Morgan, 70 years old.

"The reason I organized it is to gather some of our matriarchs across Indian Country, and to have them come here and discuss what that means to be a matriarch...," Lily Mendoza, the owner of Bird Cage Bookstore says. "Because a matriarch really was the heads of their communities long time ago, they stood for their people."

But due to the virus pandemic, Mendoza has decided to postpone the talk circle. The matriarchs will be in Rapid City later when a rescheduled date is finalized.