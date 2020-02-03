1 killed, 5 injured when driver hits Okla. high school student athletes

Police say a teenager was killed and five others were injured, three critically, when a motorist slammed his vehicle into members of a high school cross-country team as they ran outside their suburban Oklahoma City school.

Police spokesman Jeremy Lewis says 56-year-old Max Leroy Townsend has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and six counts of failure to stop and render aid. He has been booked into the Cleveland County jail.

Moore High School officials identified the student killed Monday afternoon as senior Rachel Freeman and the students injured as Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchison and Ashton Baza.

Townsend struck vehicles before and after hitting the six students, according to Lewis. The possibility that he was intoxicated is being investigated.

“It was really scary because all the sports run down that street. We run probably two or three times a week down that road. It’s just a normal thing for us, so it’s really scary to hear that happened,” one student witness said.

Lewis says Townsend’s 29-year-old son had been killed in a Sunday traffic accident, less than a mile from where the students were struck.

The school district announced a trauma team from the Oklahoma State Department of Education will be at the school Tuesday.

