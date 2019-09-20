1 dead, 8 injured in pair of Washington DC shootings

Nine people were shot Thursday night in two separate incidents in the nation’s capital, one of whom died.

According to WJLA, one shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the Columbia Heights neighborhood. Five of the victims were male and one was female.

At least one of the victims is in critical condition.

WRC-TV reports that police are looking into the possibility of a drive-by shooting and are looking for a light-colored Nissan sedan with two men who appeared to have assault rifles.

Another shooting was reported in the northeastern part of the district where three people were injured, WRC-TV also reported.

So far, police say they do not have any early indications that the shootings are related.

