1 arrested, guns seized in Bandidos run through Rapid City

Police stopped a group of Bandidos Motorcycle Club members in Rapid City Thursday; arresting one person and seizing several firearms. (photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 2:00 PM, Aug 30, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - A motorcycle club’s run through Rapid City ran into trouble Thursday; ending with an arrest and several firearms violations.

A group of Bandidos were reportedly speeding and following too close to one another while on Interstate 90 about 4:10 p.m. The bikers were then stopped around I-190 and Omaha Street.

Police arrested 22-year-old Antonio Silva of Los Lunas, N.M. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance (hash oil), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, carrying a firearm on a motorcycle, and commission of a felony with a firearm.

Police also issued citations for following too close, possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed firearm on a motorcycle (note - state law provides exemption to the recent constitutional carry legislation for motorcycles and ATVs).

Police say they had multiple contacts with groups of Bandidos throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Overall, police issued 30 citations for traffic violations, eight for possession of a firearm on a motorcycle (seizing eight handguns), and two citations for possession of marijuana.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

These are some of the handguns seized by police during a traffic stop of a group of Bandidos Motorcycle Club members Thursday. (photo courtesy Rapid City Police Deparatment)
 