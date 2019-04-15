1 Wyoming bison license available for $10

Wyoming residents have a chance to land a bison hunting license for just $10.

Gov. Mark Gordon, with support from the Wyoming Wildlife Foundation, is raffling off a Governor's Bison License, which will cost just $10 to the lucky winner.

All Wyoming residents who are eligible to hunt in Wyoming can enter the raffle. Tickets are limited to one per person, and the bison license is non-transferable. The lucky winning ticket will be drawn during Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Gordon says in a statement that he wants to give any Wyoming citizen who enjoys hunting or who has ever considered hunting a chance to experience this time-honored Wyoming tradition.

Proceeds of all raffle sales will go back to supporting Wyoming's wildlife and habitats.

