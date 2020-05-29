Rapid City Fleet Farm looks to hire about 200 people

Fleet Farm has 45 stores across five Midwest states and they are adding a new store in Rapid City this summer.

Construction on the store began in February 2018 and now attention is turning to the hiring process.

"In the near future we're looking to add about 200 jobs," said Tamika Parks, the Human Resources and Training Manager for Fleet Farm. "It's going to be a mixture of full-time and part-time positions. We are currently conducting interviews and taking applications."

The general manager said Fleet Farm is excited to provide a variety of services, products, and knowledgeable staff.

"We are looking to reach customers within one to two hours from here, perhaps even further," said Kelly Agler, the General Manager of Rapid City Fleet Farm. "We really feel that the job impact that we're going to be creating at fleet Farm is really going to boost the community from a job perspective and also from an assortment perspective and bring new products to the community."

The team will begin placing products in the store during the second week of June and the official move in will take place in July.

Parks and Agler both said Fleet Farm is cognizant of the COVID-19 situation, and think adding jobs is important.

"Definitely adding jobs to a community, especially during this difficult time I think is very important," said Parks. "And we are definitely taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation as well and practicing social distancing to still have a successful opening date."

Once the Rapid City Fleet Farm opens, the social distances measures that are in place at all other existing Fleet Farms will be implemented. This includes dots on the floor for social distancing, the store being sanitized five times a day, plexiglass at the registers, optional masks and gloves for employees, and the products split so not all team members congregate in one space.

Parks said building local relationships is important to the company and they look forward to becoming part of the Rapid City community.

"It really sends a message that we are trying to expand our footprint in the Midwest and further wherever that takes us, so we are definitely proud to be part of the Rapid City community," said Parks. "We look forward to being a strong, supportive community partner."