Off-duty Secret Service officer shoots, kills dog in NY

An off-duty Secret Service officer shot and killed a dog while out for a walk in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn on Monday night.

The officer, who has not been named, claimed that the dog charged at him when he turned a corner, the New York Times reported.

A man and his girlfriend were walking the female Belgian Shepherd at around 9:45 p.m. when the incident occurred, the New York Daily News reported.

A police spokesperson told the Times the officer fired one shot.

The Secret Service at first alleged the dog was not on a leash, in a statement to the Daily Beast, but photos at the scene show a leash partially covered by a sheet over the deceased dog.

The Secret Service said later in a statement that the agent shot "an unrestrained and aggressive canine,” claiming no one was holding the dog’s leash when the animal charged, the Associated Press reported.

Witnesses nearby heard the shooting, as well as the shouting and cursing that happened afterward.

