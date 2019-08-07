From aliens to shooting memorials, one street artist paints for positivity

Bold, colorful and in-your-face are just a few of the words Shane Pierce uses to describe his street art.

In the wake of two mass shootings this past weekend, Shane Pierce, also known as the artist Abstract Dissent, created an angelic mural for El Paso and Dayton in Art Alley.

"This piece was in memory of the shootings that just happened in El Paso and Dayton, I wanted to do something positive, uplifting, maybe help people move forward from what just happened," said Shane Pierce, street artist Abstract Dissent.

Using graffiti paint, this memorial piece took him about four hours, and he's already made two murals for school shootings in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he lives.

"I think the bigger question is what are we doing as a society that's producing people who want to mass murder other people? I don't think there's a political solution, I think we need to look at ourselves and the way we're acting and why is this a product, a byproduct," said Shane Pierce.

While visiting for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Pierce originally planned to paint an alien in Art Alley like he did two years ago, but with the timing of the shootings, his perspective changed.

"With my art, what I've noticed is I'm bridging the gap when we're in a very polarized time right now, and the art has brought people together and to me, it's a a part of the solution and not being part of the problem," said Shane Pierce.

