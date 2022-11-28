RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the time of year to help our furry-friends at Border Paws Dog Rescue who are in need of donations and supplies. To help spread some fir-friendly fun, Bar K-9 is hosting it’s 3rd Annual “Pets-Giving” supply drive at their indoor dog park.

For the animal lovers who are looking to donate, Shaila Dominguez, Founder of Border Paws joined us in the studio to discuss the drive that began on November 10th and will run through Christmas and beyond. Dominguez says, “she needs essential food and supplies to help house these pets and you can make a real difference for them by making simple donations whether you want to adopt them or not.”

“Pets-Giving” Supply Donation drive was created to enable pet lovers to help bring a bit of comfort and resources to these lovable pets that allow them to experience the same care that your pets have at home. All donations will be given to Border Paws Dog Rescue. For more information on how you can help you can visit the Bar K-9 Facebook or Instagram social media pages or you can visit their website.