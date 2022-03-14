(KEVN) - Tucked away in the tiny town of Hill City, sits a humble abode on Elm Street: Jake’s Barber Shop.

Jake Rapp took on this new adventure after spending decades building houses.

“I’ve know a lot of broken contractors - their bodies are broken - and I still have younger kids and I didn’t want to get to that point,” Rapp says.

Jake owned a small, family-operated construction company, but a fresh start in a new industry was financially out of the question - that is, until one of his employees told him about an ad that he saw: “South Dakota Barber College coming soon.”

Intrigued, Jake reached out to the school.

“Next thing you know, I’m talking to the owner of the school about building the school,” Rapp says.

The college cut a deal: “if you build our school, we’ll make you a barber.”

“It was a pretty easy decision, honestly,” Rapp says. “It felt really right.”

From there, Jake traded hammers and nails for a straight razor.

“I just transitioned right into the classroom. It worked out great.”

He spent 1,500 hours studying the craft from the college, learning everything from basic chemistry to anatomy, and - of course - how to give a clean shave.

“[The instructors] always find something that you can touch up here and there. ‘Just clean that up a little bit or get that line out a little bit,’” Rapp says. “I remember the first time when they said, ‘that looks great. You’re good.’ That was huge.”

Jake says there are parallels between carpentry and barbering, as he approaches every haircut with a blueprint in mind.

“I’m like, ‘okay, there’s symmetry over here. He’s got a lopsided head, and we need to offset something to make it look right, and so I kind of tackle every haircut like I’m building something.”

Jake says he was drawn in by the nostalgia and the tradition of being a barber, but it’s the sense of community that makes his job worth it.

“The amount of support that the townspeople have showed, like, immediately, was just incredible,” Rapp says.

Despite all that schooling, there’s still one thing that stumps him: “If he could just remember my name,” says one patron.

“I’m terrible at that. I’m so bad at names,” Rapp chuckles. “You know what? Honestly, that is the hardest part.”

