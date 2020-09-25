DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Even though the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally took place last month, the hotel numbers in Deadwood were down.

August 2020 hotel occupancy was down 8.43% from last year. However, Deadwood gaming held steady-- down just half a percent. Slot revenues were up, while table games were down 11.25% because of social distancing.

“Strong gaming numbers are an indication that people are still coming to the Hills,” said Mike Rodman, Deadwood Gaming Association. “I think that we’re seeing a lot more traffic in the camp grounds and people are still continuing to get comfortable with this new normal that we have.”

September is traditionally a good month for Deadwood, and they are seeing visitors from all over.

“I think that we are seeing traffic from all over the country,” said Rodman. “This COVID has changed some of those travel patterns. We’re seeing those states that maybe have a little bit tighter lockdowns, we’re seeing folks traveling from there. They’re just anxious to be able to get out and be able to do something, and South Dakota offers them that and, of course, Deadwood is one of the favorite attractions when they get to the Black Hills.”

The number of machines in casinos is down about 15%, after some of the operators decided not to pay to license as many to save money. But, the gaming numbers were almost untouched, despite the nearly 400 fewer machines.

“It’s absolutely very positive for Deadwood that we were able to maintain those gaming numbers with those fewer devices,” said Rodman. “Hats off to the operators-- they made wise decisions in the devices they chose not to re-license.”

Aside from traditional gaming, Deadwood is trying to bring sports betting to South Dakota. An educational campaign, “YES on B,” is promoting a constitutional amendment on the upcoming November ballot, in an effort to compete with nearby gaming hub.

“We decided to wait on really doing any campaign for the Yes on B Amendment, which is the sports betting until later in the summer and give the operators, quite frankly that wanted to participate in funding that campaign an opportunity to re-coup financially,” said Rodman.

