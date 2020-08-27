RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parking in downtown Rapid City will be changing, as the City has officially leased portions of the downtown parking ramp to the Hotel Alex Johnson.

Effective Wednesday, 66 spots of the upper level of the parking ramp are solely dedicated to the hotel, as the City Council approved the lease arrangement in August 2019.

The Hotel Alex Johnson’s parking used to be spread out across the parking structure, but it has been condensed into one, confined area.

“Hotel Alex Johnson has had 75 leased parking spots up here in the parking ramp area, that 75 is being reduced down to 66, but it’s at a controlled access area,” said Darrell Shoemaker, the Rapid City Communications Coordinator. “So in essence, they’re reducing by a small margin their number of leased areas, but it’s in a confined, controlled access area.”

Public parking is still available on the ramp’s first level, and there is leased parking on the second level and the east side of the upper level.

