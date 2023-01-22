RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The schedule of events at Homestake Opera House would normally be jam packed ranging from community theatre to concerts to dances.

Now with the theatre shut down for a few months while continuing with their restoration project, staff are actively engaging with the Lead community to get involved in participating in some fundraising activities still happening in the building. Joining Good Morning Black Hills this morning, Steve Rice, Homestake Opera House Board Member says, “they are working on reaching a fundraising goal to re-capture the theatre’s historic integrity”.

Built on 1914 by Phoebe Heart and her Homestake Gold Mining Company, Homestake Opera house was a thriving community activity center with bowling alleys, a billiards hall, a social hall and a heated swimming pool. This premiere arts venue and recreation center offered an exquisite theater with one thousand seats and a library. After a major fire swept through the elaborate theatre in 1984, the focus has been to re-capture the magic of the past while preserving the the renewal of the future.

We invite you to click on the video to view the full interview with Rice as he provides a landscape of fundraisers happening now and future promotions upcoming in February.