RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jailhouse Taps had their ribbon cutting last Friday, but this isn’t just any old brewery.

In 1912, this building was constructed to serve as Lead’s jail for more than twenty years and now the brewery is located right inside of a cell.

Owners and brothers Mark and Paul McGrane have been brewing for more than seven years together and are excited to finally be open.

“Well, honestly the whole pandemic gave us more time to focus on this effort since the hotel business was really slow in the March, April, May time period. It gave us more time to put into this project and so it actually came along faster than we anticipated," says McGrane.

At the moment, the brewery does not have any fixed hours but will be open Fridays and Saturdays.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.