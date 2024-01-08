Vitalant blood drive strives for increased donations to support hospital patients

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you donate blood, you have the opportunity to make a life-saving impact on hospital patients in the community and across the nation. Saturday was the last day of the Vitalant Blood Drive, and they aimed to collect more than 80 units of blood.

Donating blood consistently is important because many patients, especially those with chronic illnesses or medical conditions requiring transfusions, rely on regular blood donations.

“So with people consistently using it, we need donors to come in every time they’re eligible and donate to make sure we have those units of blood. If somebody needs a blood transfusion, that’s their only option, and it has to come from donors who donate their blood so that that person can live,” said Vitalant Blood Donation Communications Manager Tori Robbins.

While many people want to donate blood to save lives, some may be unable to do so due to various reasons, such as low iron levels, fever, infections, cold or flu symptoms, pregnancy, or high blood pressure. If you are unable to donate for any of these reasons, there are still other ways you can support the cause, such as encouraging others to donate or volunteering at blood drives.

“What you can do is you can eat foods that are high in iron a couple of days consistently before you try to donate. There are also over-the-counter iron supplements that you can take or vitamins. Eating healthily and trying to be well-hydrated and have a good diet a couple of days before you donate will usually help,” said Robbins.

If you missed the blood drive, don’t worry; you have plenty of opportunities to donate at Vitalant. Their office is open seven days a week, and you can click here for eligibility requirements.

