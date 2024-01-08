Snow showers and bone-chilling wind chill tonight into Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers will continue this evening snow totals are expected to be anywhere from trace to 2 inches in higher elevations such as Lead, for the lower elevations like Rapid City we can expect up to trace amounts of snow or up to an inch due to downslope enhancement. Speaking of Rapid City areas of patchy fog will develop this evening. Winds will gradually pick up tonight and into Monday where they will gust up to 30 miles per hour at times. With the winds come dangerous wind chills, overnight wind chills will cause temperatures to feel like they are in the negatives for some areas, so make sure to bundle up and protect your skin if you are going outdoors.

Snow showers and Clouds will gradually move out through out the day on Monday leaving us mostly sunny but still cold during the afternoon. Tomorrow highs will be in the 20s mostly. Tuesday a quick clipper system will move in bringing snow with it, at this time snow accumulations look to be minor. Wednesday night is when the artic air moves in, it will remain cold into the weekend with snow showers possible.

