SDSU football claims back-to-back FCS titles
Jackrabbits tally 17 unanswered points in championship win
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:47 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota State football is coming back to Brookings with back-to-back FCS national championships after defeating Montana 23-3 on Sunday. SDSU is just the third team in the last 20 years to win repeat FCS titles. North Dakota State and Appalachian State are the other two schools to go back-to-back. The Jackrabbits haven’t lost a game in 491 days.
