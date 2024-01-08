SDSU football claims back-to-back FCS titles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota State football is coming back to Brookings with back-to-back FCS national championships after defeating Montana 23-3 on Sunday. SDSU is just the third team in the last 20 years to win repeat FCS titles. North Dakota State and Appalachian State are the other two schools to go back-to-back. The Jackrabbits haven’t lost a game in 491 days.

Copyright 2024 KEVN. All rights reserved.