The new year and its impact on online dating

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Single’s Sunday or Dating Sunday is the first Sunday after New Year’s and since 2016, online dating apps have observed a large increase in users on that day.

Dating app OKCupid says they saw a 70% increase in activity on Dating Sunday and Tinder estimates that 10% of all swipes made in January are on that same day. With that in mind, we went around town to ask what people here thought of dating online to see if it stacks up with what dating sites are reporting.

“I personally like meeting people in person, that’s my belief anyway cause then you don’t know who you’re actually meeting online,” said one person.

“I’m not a fan of it if you know people are doing it because there’s a false sense of knowing that person, and wouldn’t you rather hang out with them first and kind of see them for face value and get that vibe off of them? Online just isn’t the way to go,” said another.

One person we spoke with had a theory on why many may not use dating sites.

“A lot of people don’t trust those sites so there’s no as many people maybe applying and being a part of that. I dropped off the dating sites because it didn’t feel safe and there was a lot of repetition and not a lot of new people,” said Jami who says she has given up on online dating.

Despite most people being apprehensive about dating online, one person shared a success story with us.

“It’s been relatively good I’ve had a few questionable instances, but when it came down to one person, we really connected and he actually makes me smile a lot,” said Joslyn the only advocate for online dating we could find.

The consensus on the street is that online dating can work but most prefer to meet in person because they feel it’s safer.

