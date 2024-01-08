Morning flurries giving way to sunshine, but windy and cold weather this afternoon.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few leftover flurries this morning will move east, leading to clearing skies by afternoon. Despite the clearing, expect windy and cold conditions this afternoon with highs in the 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens.

Tuesday will be a quiet day with sunshine early, then some cloudiness moving in later on. There will be some scattered snow showers Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be windy, but with near normal temperatures in the 30s. Then, a strong arctic cold front barrels through the area Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing by far the coldest weather so far this winter. Some light snow will be possible, but the headline will be the extreme cold. Thursday through Monday, expect highs from 0 to 10, with lows from -20 to 0.

Prepare now for extremely cold weather late this week and weekend!

