Jason Fisher’s 33 points leads Douglas in win

Patriots pick up second win of season versus Belle Fourche
Jason Fisher's 33 points leads Douglas to win
By Andrew Lind
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Douglas senior Jason Fisher tallied 33 points on Saturday to lead the Patriots to a 73-65 win over Belle Fourche. For the Broncs, point guard Jet Jensen notched a team-high 27 points.

Douglas moves to 2-6 on the season, whereas Belle Fourche drops to 1-6 on the year. The Patriots are back on the court Friday at Harrisburg. Belle Fourche hosts Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City casino robbed Friday morning
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth...
B-1 bomber crashes while landing at Ellsworth AFB Thursday night
Rapid City business fails alcohol compliance check
Two B-1Bs, deployed to Al Udeid AB from Ellsworth AFB, S.D., employed 19 Joint Air to Surface...
Crew injured in B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
OST Trooper
Oglala Sioux Tribe files motion against federal government

Latest News

Jason Fisher's 33 points leads Douglas to win
Jason Fisher's 33 points leads Douglas to win
Friday night hoops, January 5
Friday night hoops, January 5
Friday night hoops, January 5
Friday night hoops, January 5
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 3