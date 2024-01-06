Record-breaking year for Rapid City’s 2023 building permits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2023 building permit report was released earlier this week, and the total valuation of those permits reached the highest level in Rapid City’s history.

In 2023, the building services division issued more than 2,000 building permits with a combined value totaling more than $400 million. Of the 12 top-valued permits issued in 2023, five of them were for apartment buildings.

“I think the second piece of it is bringing additional residential units. We’ve talked for years about the housing shortage in Rapid City and I think that’s attracted a lot of development both from Lloyd companies and others, and it’s been an exciting time to be in Rapid City,” said Luke Jessen, vice president of development for Lloyd Companies.

According to Vicki Fisher, Rapid City’s community development director, part of the reason for the increase in apartment permits has to do with interest rates

“Our single-family, and townhome building permit numbers, have decreased. A lot of those families are choosing to stay as renters, until either the interest rates come down, or the market starts balancing itself,” stated Fisher.

Fisher also stated the community development department will be looking at empty parking spaces in 2024 to see if some of those spaces can be better used.

