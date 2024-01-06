Record-breaking year for Rapid City’s 2023 building permits

Rapid City hits a record high in building permits for 2023, exceeding $400 million in total valuation.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2023 building permit report was released earlier this week, and the total valuation of those permits reached the highest level in Rapid City’s history.

In 2023, the building services division issued more than 2,000 building permits with a combined value totaling more than $400 million. Of the 12 top-valued permits issued in 2023, five of them were for apartment buildings.

“I think the second piece of it is bringing additional residential units. We’ve talked for years about the housing shortage in Rapid City and I think that’s attracted a lot of development both from Lloyd companies and others, and it’s been an exciting time to be in Rapid City,” said Luke Jessen, vice president of development for Lloyd Companies.

According to Vicki Fisher, Rapid City’s community development director, part of the reason for the increase in apartment permits has to do with interest rates

“Our single-family, and townhome building permit numbers, have decreased. A lot of those families are choosing to stay as renters, until either the interest rates come down, or the market starts balancing itself,” stated Fisher.

Fisher also stated the community development department will be looking at empty parking spaces in 2024 to see if some of those spaces can be better used.

Copyright 2024 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth...
B-1 bomber crashes while landing at Ellsworth AFB Thursday night
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter of a newborn was granted bond
Two B-1Bs, deployed to Al Udeid AB from Ellsworth AFB, S.D., employed 19 Joint Air to Surface...
Crew injured in B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
The new Kathmandu location will be housed in this building at 405 Canal Street in Rapid City.
More Nepalese cuisine will soon be coming to Rapid City
OST Trooper
Oglala Sioux Tribe files motion against federal government

Latest News

Lead is looking to create a community center that better suits the residents of the area.
Lead initiates planning for new community center
Arts in Rapid City play a significant role in boosting economy
Applicants must be 65 years and up or disabled
New program designed to help reduce utility costs for certain individuals
Rapid City business fails alcohol compliance check