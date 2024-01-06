New program designed to help reduce utility costs for certain individuals

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City utility customers will be allowed to apply for lower monthly utility charges thanks to a new relief program, according to the City’s Public Works Department. The Utility Rate Relief program is intended to help senior citizens and people with disabilities.

To qualify, applicants need to be at least 65 years old or disabled. They also need to fall below the “very low income” limit criteria from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

If qualified, the rates charged for all utility services billed to the applicant will be reduced by 25 percent for two years or until the renewal date established by the Public Works Director.

If you want to check if you are eligible click here.

