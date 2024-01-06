Lead initiates planning for new community center

Lead plans a new community center due to current facility issues.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Thursday, it was announced that Lead will begin the first phase of planning for a new and updated community center.

According to Emma Garvin, executive director of the Lead-Deadwood Economic Development Corporation, the current Handley Recreation Center needs major repairs.

Those repairs would cost more than building new ones. After community input, some people would like to see more of a new facility.

“Number 1, we don’t have a lot of extracurricular activities for our kids to do, number 2, we don’t have a lot of extra recreation places for them to go, we don’t have big fitness facilities and things like that, outside our community center. So if we were to lose our community center for whatever reason, all of those services would go away,” said Garvin.

The economic development division is currently trying to raise money for the center, then they will move into the planning phase and get more community feedback.

Copyright 2024 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth...
B-1 bomber crashes while landing at Ellsworth AFB Thursday night
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter of a newborn was granted bond
Two B-1Bs, deployed to Al Udeid AB from Ellsworth AFB, S.D., employed 19 Joint Air to Surface...
Crew injured in B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
The new Kathmandu location will be housed in this building at 405 Canal Street in Rapid City.
More Nepalese cuisine will soon be coming to Rapid City
OST Trooper
Oglala Sioux Tribe files motion against federal government

Latest News

Rapid City had a record breaking year for building permits.
Record-breaking year for Rapid City’s 2023 building permits
Arts in Rapid City play a significant role in boosting economy
Applicants must be 65 years and up or disabled
New program designed to help reduce utility costs for certain individuals
Rapid City business fails alcohol compliance check
Rapid City casino robbed Friday morning