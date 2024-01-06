Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she learning to forgive her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.(ABC / YouTube via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she is finally experiencing true freedom.

The 32-year-old walked out of a Missouri prison after serving eight and half years in jail for helping to kill her abusive mother.

Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

In this rare case, her mom made her believe she suffered from several ailments, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and asthma.

Blanchard has said she was put through surgeries she didn’t need and isolated from the world.

She says she believes she would still be experiencing abuse if her mother was alive today but is coming around to forgiveness.

“I would tell her that I’m sorry and I forgive her. I’m coming to a place of forgiveness. It’s going to take time. I would say that I understand like I see her, I see her in the way that she was not an evil woman. She was not a monster. She was just a sick woman, and she would have needed a lot of mental health care,” Blanchard said.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth...
B-1 bomber crashes while landing at Ellsworth AFB Thursday night
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter of a newborn was granted bond
Two B-1Bs, deployed to Al Udeid AB from Ellsworth AFB, S.D., employed 19 Joint Air to Surface...
Crew injured in B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
The new Kathmandu location will be housed in this building at 405 Canal Street in Rapid City.
More Nepalese cuisine will soon be coming to Rapid City
OST Trooper
Oglala Sioux Tribe files motion against federal government

Latest News

Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say
Lead is looking to create a community center that better suits the residents of the area.
Lead initiates planning for new community center
Rapid City had a record breaking year for building permits.
Record-breaking year for Rapid City’s 2023 building permits
Arts in Rapid City play a significant role in boosting economy
Applicants must be 65 years and up or disabled
New program designed to help reduce utility costs for certain individuals