Friday night hoops, January 5

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The New Underwood girls basketball team escaped a close call Friday against Lead-Deadwood 27-23. The Tigers carried a large lead into halftime and part of the third quarter, before the Golddiggers found their rhythm and tightened the gap. New Underwood earned its first victory of the season, while Lead-Deadwood heads back to the drawing board.

In Rapid City, the South Dakota Mines men fell 82-76 to No. 10 Fort Lewis. The Lady Hardrockers also on the short end 77-73, in overtime.

