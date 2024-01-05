Thieves caught on camera stealing packages from UPS truck during delivery, owner says

Thieves in Tennessee reportedly stole several packages from a UPS truck while the driver was out making deliveries. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two men were reportedly caught on camera this week stealing from a UPS truck when the driver was making a delivery in Tennessee.

WMC reports that the theft occurred on Tuesday in the Memphis area just after 5 p.m. at a business on Appling Road.

The business owner shared surveillance camera footage of the theft, where the men can be seen parking their vehicle behind the UPS truck.

The UPS driver then loads up packages to deliver, and the two men board the truck while the worker is away.

The unidentified men grabbed several packages while the driver was inside the business and took off before he returned to the truck.

Memphis police said they are investigating but have not yet released a description of the men in question.

Copyright 2024 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter of a newborn was granted bond
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man receives life sentence for murdering wife
27-year-old Zackery Delozier (left), 23-year-old Sara Gaudino (middle), and 24-year-old Isaiah...
Cellphone tracking leads police to missing Indiana girl in Wisconsin, court docs say
The new Kathmandu location will be housed in this building at 405 Canal Street in Rapid City.
More Nepalese cuisine will soon be coming to Rapid City
Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate behavior.
Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate sexual behavior

Latest News

OST Trooper
Oglala Sioux Tribe files motion against federal government
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Giving your child a phone grants access to the digital world, but poses risks too
Students all over the Midwest found that South Dakota Mines ranked among the best schools the...
Students rank South Dakota mines #2 in the Midwest