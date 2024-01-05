Students rank South Dakota mines #2 in the Midwest

By Cody Dennis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines is receiving recognition after being ranked the number two recommended university in the Midwest when surveying students and alumni.

The Wall Street Journal published the ranking in December, and this comes months after the University was also ranked number 9 nationally for the same reason.

Many factors play into why students may recommend the school, but President Jim Rankin says the services the school provides likely play a role in that rank. He mentioned that 98% of graduates find employment in their field of study after graduation, earning an average of $70,000.

Rankin says the support faculty gives the students plays a big part in that statistic.

“We really think of ourselves as being a family you know if you are working or having a problem with a class, the instructors are there to help, the staff members are there to help, and we’ve got a great student success area that are willing to help you. We just want to make sure that you can be successful because we know once you’re done graduating here you’re gonna go out there and change the world, but how do we help you get through,” said Rankin.

South Dakota Mines has an exciting year coming up with their new geology building nearing completion and renovations taking place all over campus.

