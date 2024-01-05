Snow Showers in the Forecast ; Arctic Air Likely Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Snow showers continue in the Black Hills until tomorrow morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 AM tomorrow for the Northern Hills and the Meade county foothills with additional accumulations likely. Tonight, teens and 20s take over with skies becoming mostly cloudy for most of the night. Temperatures tomorrow will stay below freezing on the SD Plains and in the higher elevations of the Black Hills. Mid to upper 30s elsewhere. Sunshine will dominated the first half of the weekend. Sunday, mostly sunny skies for a majority of the day will slowly deteriorate into snow showers for almost everyone. They start to become more likely into the overnight hours. Monday, sunshine returns with temperatures staying in the 20s for a majority of the region. Tuesday, temperatures return above freezing with some sun and some clouds, mid to upper 30s are likely.

Wednesday, a major cold front starts to push through the area. Temperatures remain below freezing for the entire day with snow showers starting Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thursday, temperatures remain in the single digits for high temperatures across a major swath of the region with low temperatures likely dropping below zero. Snow showers are likely throughout the day Thursday with accumulations still too far out to pinpoint. Friday, single digits and teens are likely for high temperatures throughout the day with snow showers lingering into the morning hours.

Copyright 2024 KEVN. All rights reserved.