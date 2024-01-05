Rapid City casino robbed Friday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 777 Casino on the 2100 block of Jackson Boulevard was robbed early Friday morning.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, a casino worker told them a man with a knife came into the casino at about 1:55 a.m. and demanded money. The employee gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect then left.

Police describe the suspect as about 6 feet tall, wearing a black sweatshirt and a lighter-colored bandana over his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact police investigations at 605-394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

