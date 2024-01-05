Rapid City business fails alcohol compliance check

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Police Department recently conducted compliance checks of local alcohol establishments.

Out of 14 establishments that were checked, 13 were found to comply with the regulations. However, Time Square Liquor, located at 13 New York St, sold alcohol to underage police informants, which is a serious offense.

The employee responsible for this misconduct was issued a court appearance required citation. If found guilty, they could face a class 2 misdemeanor that is punishable by 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

