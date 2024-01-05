Monument Health feels the effects of surges in respiratory viruses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to doctors at the Mayo Clinic, respiratory viruses are continuing to rise across the nation, and Rapid City is no exception.

As of the last week of 2023, 180 cases of COVID had been reported with seven hospitalizations in Pennington County, and for the flu, 216 cases were reported with 26 hospitalizations. This spike in illness has monument health feeling the effects.

“So this year we have seen more severe cases and an increase in hospitalization for influenza, more than we’ve seen in the past. So again, it’s so important to get vaccinated, it will either prevent the disease or prevent the severity or the hospitalization,” said Ty White, director of infection prevention control at Monument Health.

The cold weather plays a part in increasing respiratory illnesses during fall and winter.

“There’s a few reasons we see an increase or the seasonality to influenza. One, people are usually indoors because it’s cold outside, and also the weather, being a dryer air in the winter, it seems to be able to spread respiratory viruses easier,” continued White.

In addition to vaccines, some other things could help you avoid getting sick.

“Stay home if you’re sick, wash your hands with soap and water. Try not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth, that’s one way that the virus can spread. Also, cover your sneezes and coughs with a tissue, or your arm, and not your hands,” White stated.

If you are interested in still getting a flu vaccine, or updating your COVID shot, it’s best to talk to your physician or pharmacy.

